Whitefish High School moving ahead with $33.7M bond for expansion

WHITEFISH — Whitefish High School is moving forward with a bond to add a major expansion to its school, including a new athletic facility.

The school is asking for $33.7 million to add 24 classrooms, expand the kitchen, add labs, and create a new athletic facility among other amenities.

The school board says they need to expand to account for the growth of student enrollment.

They predict student enrollment to increase from 600 to over 800 students in the next 20 years.

More will be discussed about the bond at the School Board business meeting on June 13, 2023.

Additional information on the proposed expansion at Whitefish High School can be found here.