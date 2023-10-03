Ballots due Tuesday for Kalispell Public Schools levy requests

KALISPELL — Ballots are due Tuesday night for Kalispell residents voting on levy measures that would fund safety and technology improvements at both the elementary and high school levels.

The high school district seeks $2.6 million combined in funding for safety and technology levies that would fund a district-wide suicide prevention specialist while advancing communication systems and coordinated emergency response capabilities.

The technology levy would provide direct funding for up-to-date technology in classrooms.

The elementary district is asking for $3.1 million combined in funding for safety and technology levies that would make targeted safety improvements to school facilities over a 10-year period.

Kalispell School District Interim Superintendent Randy Cline said all ballots must be returned to the Kalispell School Administration Office at 514 East Washington Street by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“There’s people there to receive them until 8 p.m. tonight, do not mail your ballots in because if you mail your ballots in today, they will not arrive in time, so make sure you drop them off by 8 p.m,” said Cline.



If the high school safety levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $40.80 a year.

If the high school technology levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $25.56 a year.

If the elementary safety levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $93.60 a year.

If the elementary technology levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $93.60 a year.

A levy request at the high school level hasn’t passed in Kalispell since 2007.

