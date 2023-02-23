Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana fundraising to help pair kids with their perfect Big

KALISPELL - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana is holding a big fundraiser on Feb. 23 at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

There will be dinner, drinks, live music, games, raffles and silent and live auctions.

There are still a few tickets left to purchase online or at the door, but the number of tickets is limited.

All proceeds from the event will help match kids with a Big in Kalispell and Missoula.

For more information on the event visit https://www.bbbsnwmontana.org/.

View this story with a Big and Little pair to see what this fundraiser is helping to support.