Big crowd celebrates 4th of July festivities in Kalispell

KALISPELL — An old-fashioned ice cream social event at the Conrad Mansion Museum was one of many fun-filled ways to celebrate the 4th of July in Kalispell.

Kalispell Kreamery served up 1,000 cups of vanilla ice cream which was all gone in the first hour of the party.

Down on main street hundreds of people gathered as dozens of floats of all shapes and sizes rolled on by.

Evergreen resident Sean O’Neill was dressed head-to-toe in a patriotic get-up for the special occasion.

“I got to represent America with the flag to, so can’t beat that right?” said O'Neill.

This year’s parade was hosted by the Flathead Marines.

O'Neill attended last year’s parade and said this year’s attraction easily doubled in size.

“The little parade that we have is such a big deal that if you don’t do it, you’re kind of missing the community spirit that we have in this area,” added O'Neill.