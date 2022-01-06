Big snowfall expected at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — Snow is coming down hard at Whitefish Mountain Resort as mountain ranges in Northwest Montana could see up to 2 feet of snow heading into the weekend.

“We’re expecting probably the biggest storm of the season so far,” Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol told MTN News.

Sokol said temperatures are expected to warm up a little bit this weekend after frigid weather brought wind chills as cold as 30° below zero at the mountain summit last week.

“Yeah, we think temperatures will probably come up a little bit, we’ve had a cold snap this past week or so and we’re excited to get a little more comfortable temperatures,” added Sokol.

Sokol said this season’s snow pack is above last year’s at this same time — and there is a good outlook for the reminder of the season.

“Last year was just a little thinner in terms of snow pack but our snow pack to date is right on average with the past six years,” said Sokol.

Sokol expects the mountain to be fully open for powder lovers this weekend.

“We’re not expecting any weather that’s going to impact operations, just hoping to keep all the lifts open and should be some good riding this week,” said Sokol.

Click here to keep up to date with the latest conditions at Whitefish Mountain Resort.