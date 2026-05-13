BIGFORK — Downtown Bigfork will come alive with art, history and hands-on activities Sunday as the community marks 125 years since the Sliter family platted the town.

The Bigfork Arts and Cultural Center is hosting a daylong celebration May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will also honor the Indigenous history of the region.

Activities will include walking tours, interactive exhibits, presentations and more, all designed to connect Bigfork’s history to its future.

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Bigfork to celebrate 125 years with daylong community event

The celebration also marks the reopening of the Arts and Cultural Center to the public. The center is dedicated to preserving Bigfork’s history.

Julie Bottum, executive director of the Bigfork Arts and Cultural Center, said the center is about more than preserving the past.

"It's really about connecting individuals. We come to a place not only because it's beautiful and we love it, but we love to share," Bottum said. "The Bigfork Arts and Cultural Center allows us that space. We capture the stories, we share those stories, we learn from those stories as we continue to work into our future."

For the full schedule, click here.