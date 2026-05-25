Bigfork Whitewater Festival kicks off 51st year with competitors from across the country

BIGFORK — Hundreds of kayakers are crossing the finish line this weekend in Bigfork as the 51st annual Whitewater Festival gets underway, celebrating one of the city's biggest traditions.

The festival draws competitors and spectators from across the country, complete with camping, brews and good company in Downtown Bigfork.

Sarah Peterson, a Bigfork Whitewater Festival organizer, said the event has become a seasonal milestone for the community.

"People definitely look at the Whitewater Festival as a kickoff to Summer in Bigfork," Peterson said. "So it's great to see everybody out, we're going to have great weather this weekend, it's going to be awesome."

In its 51st year, the festival is one of the oldest kayaking festivals in the country. Organizers said it's endured because of its high-end competition and unique features.

"We're so lucky to have a world-class river right here in Bigfork. There's amazing spectator viewing that a lot of other Whitewater races don't really have," Peterson said.

Among this year's competitors is Adriene Levknecht, a two-time festival champion who is returning to the water after a significant injury.

"I'm just coming back from a very major shoulder surgery that I had at the end of November," Levknecht said. "I just got back into a kayak literally two weeks ago. I'm still definitely not as strong as I usually am but my biggest goal is just to have fun and get lots of hugs."

For Levknecht, the festival is about more than competition.

"It's like a little family homecoming. We all get together again, we all party, we all go fast. We celebrate good lines, celebrate bad lines and it just is a really, really good time for all of us to get back together." Levknecht said.

Peterson said the festival brings a welcome energy to the town after the quieter winter months.

"After a slow, sleepy winter, it's nice to have the town full of people again and out in the shops and restaurants and just coming to Bigfork." Peterson said.

The Bigfork Whitewater Festival continues Sunday. A full schedule of events is available here.