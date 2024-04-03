Watch Now
Bigfork's Bridge Street Bridge still closed with no potential for temporary bridge placement

Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 03, 2024
BIGFORK — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has released follow-up information about the closure of the Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork.

MDT and Flathead County closed the 100-year-old bridge at the beginning of this year after an inspection deemed the span wasn't safe for vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

Members of the public said at the time that they would like to see a temporary pedestrian bridge installed on Bridge Street.
MDT and Flathead County officials did extensive research and found this would not be possible due to the project site size, lack of right away, utilities, and other factors.

MDT and Flathead County are evaluating all options for expediting a new bridge. You can find links to the MDT inspection results to learn more here.

