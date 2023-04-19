Blacktail Mountain near Lakeside adds another day for skiing

LAKESIDE - It may be the middle of April, but the ski season at Blacktail Mountain is getting a little longer!

The ski area has announced that they have extended their season by one more day.

Saturday, April 22, 2023, is your last chance to hit the slopes by Lakeside in honor of Blacktail's 25th anniversary.

The ski area is hosting a spring fling send-off celebration so be sure to dig your Hawaiian shirts out of the closet.

Blacktail will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with $25 lift tickets available on Thursday during the ski area's Thrifty Thursday pricing day.

Additional information can be found at https://blacktailmountain.com/.