Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to open Friday

LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is set to open for the winter season on Friday.

The Lakeside ski area will be open Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. The Olympic Chair, Thunderhead Chair, Crystal Chair and Mighty Might Handle Tow are scheduled to be operating.

“The start of the 2021/22 season is also the start of an exciting new chapter for Blacktail Mountain,” said general manager Jessi Wood. “We are thrilled to get open and see everyone back out on the slopes!”

Blacktail Mountain will be closed on Monday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 21 before starting up daily operations from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Lift tickets are now available to purchase online. Full-day prices are $50 for adults, $35 for teens, $25 for children, and $26 for seniors.

