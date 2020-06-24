Body of missing man recovered from Flathead River

COLUMBIA FALLS — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has confirmed with MTN News that the body of the missing man on the Flathead River has been found.

Sheriff Heino says the body was found by search and rescue crews at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday downstream from where the raft initially tipped over on Tuesday.

The initial cause of death is drowning but has not been confirmed pending a full autopsy, according to Sheriff Heino.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket when the raft tipped over.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after the raft struck a large rock in the Flathead River near Columbia Falls.

Flathead Search and Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all assisted in the search.

An adult female and two children were able to safely rejoin the raft after it overturned.

