Brand new Somers Middle School opens Sept. 8

SOMERS — Somers has a brand new multi-million dollar middle school that will help students and teachers better navigate a return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Somers-Lakeside School District Superintendent Joe Price told MTN that the new school is double the size of the old middle school building. In Nov. of 2017, a $15.8 million bond was passed to build the new school.

The new building has a brand new gym, life science classroom, and flexible learning spaces. Most of the chairs and tables in the new middle school are on wheels, so students can build their own classrooms.

And for the first time, the middle school also has a science lab.

The updated hallways and cafeteria will help students better socially distance during passing and lunch time.

"It's just nice to have wider hallways, more space for students to maneuver in and we'll limit the number of students in the hallway at a time. So, we'll just have on class, like the fifth graders just going from room to room," said Price.

School will start on Sept. 8.

