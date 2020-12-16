Changes to greet skiers, snowboarders at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area

LAKESIDE — Skiers and boarders should expect some changes when they visit Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside this season as the mountain officially opens on Friday.

All guests and employees are required to wear face coverings while in lift lines and while loading and unloading chair lifts.

Additionally, time spent in the ski lodge will be limited to one hour, and ski area officials will promote a grab-and-go menu in the cafeteria.

Blacktail Ski Area Director of Marketing Arin Lever says the mountain will also advocate a new online reservation system this season where guests can book lift tickets, lessons, rentals, and more.

Lever expects the mountain to receive enough snow this week to be fully open Friday.

“We’re expecting to open up probably the whole mountain this Friday, December 18th, but please do check the snow report to get the most updated conditions.”

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area will be open seven days a week over the winter holidays from Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.

