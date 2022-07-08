Closures planned at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH - People with plans to head to Whitefish Mountain Resort this weekend should be aware of some closures on the mountain.

Construction crews are working on the new Chair 4, which will be the resort's first high-speed six-pack chairlift that will stretch from the Base Lodge area to the top of Inspiration Ridge.

The next two Fridays a helicopter will haul concrete to the top of the ridge, where it will be poured to form the foundations of three lift towers.

Because of the activity, a large section of the mountain will be closed.

Here is what you need to know:

Chairs 1 and 10, the Summit House, Zip Line Tours, the Danny On Trail, and all-mountain biking trails will be closed to the general public Friday, July 8.

The Alpine Slide, the Aerial Adventure Park, the Strider Bike Park, Spider Monkey Mountain, and the Base Lodge will remain open.

Chair 2 will be open only for participants in the Northwest Cup mountain biking race from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10.

Chair 10 mountain biking will reopen Saturday, July 9, along with the Summit House, Zip Line Tours and the Danny On Trail.

Chair 1 mountain biking trails for advanced and expert riders are scheduled to open Monday, July 11.

Chair 2 mountain biking will close as soon as Chair 1 trails are open for the summer. Intermediate trails from the summit will require significant reroutes and will open as soon as possible, but likely not until August.

Additional information regarding the installation of the new Chair 4 can be found at https://skiwhitefish.com/chair4/.