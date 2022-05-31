Columbia Falls ceremonies mark Memorial Day

COLUMBIA FALLS - There were back-to-back ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day on Monday in Columbia Falls.

The remembrances took place at the Woodlawn and Montana Veterans Home cemeteries as the last two stops of six that were made by the United Veterans of the Flathead Valley.

“It always gets you as soon as Taps plays no matter what. Especially when you're standing in the cemetery where a lot of these guys sacrificed everything they had it, It can't help but get emotional,” said US Navy veteran and United Veterans of the Flathead Valley member Marylou Fitzpatrick.

The ceremonies were held in conjunction with the Kalispell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“Just honoring the memory of those who never made it out of uniform,” said Fitzpatrick.

Many people came out in support across Flathead Valley.

The United Veterans of the Flathead Valley gathered after the ceremonies for food and drinks and some good conversation.

“It was it was very rewarding to see that people took the time out of their day to come and observe what this day is all about,” said Fitzpatrick.

