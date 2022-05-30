Memorial Day marked in Kalispell

KALISPELL - The Flathead Valley honored those that gave the ultimate sacrifice at a Memorial Day ceremony at Kalispell’s Depot Park.

A couple hundred people of all ages attended the ceremony — generations of Montanans — honoring those who died in active military service.

Monday's events included tributes by Flathead veterans, an Honor Guard ceremony, and the traditional playing of Taps. The annual Memorial Day Ceremony was hosted by the United Veterans of the Flathead Valley.

The United Veterans of the Flathead Valley are a nonprofit comprised of volunteers performing military funeral honors in Northwest Montana.

Kalispell veteran James Cross who served in the US Army in the late 1960s said he was encouraged by the large crowd that gathered to pay their respects.

“Well, I think it’s just nice for us to remember that those people sacrificed their lives and the least we can do would be to respect and honor that time period,” said Cross.

The Honor Guard made stops at several cemeteries across the Flathead Valley.

