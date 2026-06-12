COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls High School and the Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce have officially launched six-week micro-credential courses covering workforce skills such as communication and professionalism.

Travis Fields, a Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce board member, said the program was designed to connect students with the broader business community.

Columbia Falls High School launches micro-credential courses

"The credential program was started on the mindset of giving the community and the kids that are graduating high school the opportunity to get a little bit of exposure and depth into different businesses," Fields said.

When students complete the course, they receive a chamber credential to add to their resume — one local business partners have agreed to recognize.

"This is so our local businesses. If they see those those micro-credentials, they know because we have partnered with them so they know that they have been through the training," Columbia Falls High School Principal Josh Gibbs said.

The courses also coincide with the school's internship program, which helps students transition from high school to the workforce. Junior Bailey Windauer, who interned with Logan Health, said the program made a real difference in her preparation.

"I've definitely learned the real world professional tactics that you might have and this course has definitely helped me," Windauer said.

The courses also help students navigate real workplace challenges. Junior Cora Hannan said the communication component prepared her for difficult situations she encountered during her internship.

"With the communication aspect, I got to learn how to respond to certain problems with patients and within the clinic because sometimes you're going to have to tell patients hard things. You have to know how to compose yourself and I feel like that was very helpful," Hannan said.

Junior Kendal Moultray said she believes the program will benefit students for years to come.

"I think it could definitely help future children to learn how to integrate into the workforce effectively and just being able to just fit right in instead of having a weird adjustment period," Moultray said.

The chamber also hopes the courses will encourage students to build their careers in the Flathead Valley. Fields said keeping talent local is a priority.

"Keeping the community within the community is big. The valley is a very close knit community and being able to open up those opportunities and have exposure to those different jobs, its important," Fields said.