Columbia Falls superintendent discusses school threats

COLUMBIA FALLS — On Sunday night, Columbia Falls School District officials received a threatening email directed at the high school.

The threat was ultimately deemed not credible after an exhaustive physical search of the school by law enforcement.

Superintendent Dave Wick says this is the second time the school’s been threatened this school year.

“They are devastating situations for us, very difficult to deal with, they can’t be ignored, and student safety is the highest priority, and we have to let parents know so they are aware of the situation, and it causes a lot of fear in the community, unfortunately that’s the damage that these things can do,” said Wick.

Wick said threats can come in a bunch of different forms, from emails to social media to phone calls.

“But there’s just so many different ways that they come, all have to be evaluated differently depending on what the message is, and we hope that nothing ever is a credible threat, so we do everything we can to determine whether or not it is,” added Wick.

Wick said around ten officers and a K-9 unit searched the entire campus and checked video surveillance throughout the night before determining the threat not credible.

“I can’t say how much we appreciate law enforcements quick response and taking this seriously with us and helping us in every way, just a great thing to have that cooperation and collaboration.”

Wick asks students and parents to say something if they hear or see any threatening messages.

A tip line to alert the school district is available here.

