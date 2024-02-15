Columbia Falls veterans receive special Valentine’s Day cards

COLUMBIA FALLS — Veterans in Columbia Falls received some extra special Valentine’s Day cards on Wednesday.

Heavens Peak Health Care in Columbia Falls worked with the Montana Army National Guard to collect Valentine’s Day cards from the community to hand out to the veterans at the Montana Veteran’s Home.

They did it as a kind gesture to thank the veterans for their service and with wishes of Happy Valentine's Day and many smiles, it made for a special treat for the veterans.

This is the first year they have distributed cards on Valentine’s Day, but they hope to make it an annual event.