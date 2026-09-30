Columbia Falls voters reject $75 million school bond for high school renovations a second time

COLUMBIA FALLS — Voters in Columbia Falls said no for the second time to the Columbia Falls School District bond request to remodel the high school.

Unofficial results from the Flathead Elections officials show 2430 people voted no, while 1547 voted yes for the $75 million bond.

The school district told MTN the high school is operating with much of the same infrastructure it had when it opened in 1959.

The bond would have focused on security upgrades, repairs, and improved student facilities.

Columbia Falls voters previously rejected an $84 million bond proposal for high school renovations last November.

