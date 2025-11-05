Columbia Falls voters reject $84 million high school bond request

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls residents voted on Tuesday against an $84 million bond for major renovations at the high school.

The numbers show that 3,148 people voted against the bond measure while only 1,469 people voted for it.



Funding from the bond would have gone toward infrastructure and building improvements, bringing all students under one roof.

Originally built in 1956, Columbia Falls School District Superintendent Cory Dziowgo said the high school is severely outdated and improvements are needed to enhance student safety and security.

Dziowgo said the school district will collaborate closely with the community before putting another bond effort forward.

“The needs of the district are not going to go away, and the needs of that building are not disappearing because of one vote. If anything, it’s motivating us to learn and listen more from our community and to find that common ground. Next steps will be forthcoming, and we look forward to making the best opportunity,” said Dziowgo.

Columbia Falls voters approved a two-year $2.75 million building levy in 2024 to replace an outdated roof at the high school.