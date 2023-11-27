Community encouraged to support Flathead nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a great way to give back and show support to nonprofits across the Flathead Valley.

The Whitefish Community Foundation helped raise more than $6 million this year for nonprofit organizations through the Great Fish Community Challenge charity giving campaign.

Whitefish Community Foundation Grants and Program Outreach Associate Jill Seigmund says Tuesday, November 28, 2023, is a great day to thank generous donors in the Flathead while encouraging everyone to support their favorite nonprofits.

“From building trails to fighting hunger there is likely not a life in the Flathead Valley that’s not touched by the work of our nonprofits, so Giving Tuesday is a day during the busy holiday season where we can show our appreciation for the important work our nonprofits do,” said Seigmund.

A total of 77 nonprofits received monetary funds through this year’s Great Fish Community Challenge.

