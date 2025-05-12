Watch Now
Contractor selected for Whitefish construction project

A contract has been awarded to start work on the viaduct improvement project along Baker Avenue in Whitefish.
WHITEFISH — The City of Whitefish has announced it has contracted a construction company to start work on the viaduct improvement project along Baker Avenue.

The viaduct connects Whitefish's north side to downtown.

Because of this, the project aims to enhance pedestrian accessibility by widening bike and walking lanes, adding decorative lighting and gateway landscaping, and removing the southbound slip lane at Railway Street.

Razz Construction has been contracted to begin work later this month or early June.

