Montana Morning headlines: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Following the recent string of aircraft related incidents in the Flathead, a small plane crash near West Glacier resulted in the death of the sole occupant on Tuesday afternoon. Initial reports indicate the single-engine aircraft was found overturned down an embankment off the runway at Ryan Field, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. (Read the full story)

A Venezuelan man, Beker Rengifo Del Castillo, is suing the City of Whitefish for civil rights violations following a traffic stop for a broken taillight on April 24. His attorneys argue that the stop turned into an immigration investigation due to his Spanish-speaking background, leading to his arrest by federal agents. (Read the full story)

Dixon Melons, a local farm and community staple, is making a significant impact on the Montana produce scene with their iconic crenshaw melons. Co-owners Cassie and Faud Silvernale attribute the melons' sweetness to the region's soil, climate and their careful agricultural practices. The melons are available at farmers' markets and grocery stores across Montana. (Read the full story)

