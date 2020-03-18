Coronavirus concerns prompt Kalispell PD changes

KALISPELL — Some changes are coming to the Kalispell Police Department due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

KPD will not be providing fingerprint services until further notice. The lobby will remain open for reports, however, pass through windows may be utilized.

Sex offender registrations will continue as required by Montana law.

KPD notes in a news release that officers “will remain proactive in their approach to our community. Enforcement efforts will not be curtailed."

However, some steps are being taken to minimize certain contacts while in the field. For example, electronic verification of identification may be used.

Additionally, vehicle unlocks will be reduced to emergency situations with children or animals locked inside of vehicles.

Non-emergency questions can be directed to (406) 758-7781. People should still call 911 for emergencies.

Changes were announced for Kalispell City Hall on Wednesday as well.

