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Coroner identifies man killed in Columbia Falls shooting

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
MTN News file
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Posted

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on May 11, 2026.

Investigators said deputies responded to the 200 block of Dawn Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after reports of an assault involving a weapon.

The decedent has been identified as Donald J. Schwindt, born Dec. 5, 1966, of Columbia Falls.

An autopsy has been completed at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office continues to actively investigate the incident.

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