Craft fairs, bazaars supporting local artists and makers in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The holidays are right around the corner and with numerous craft fairs and bazaars across the Flathead Valley in the coming weeks, it’s easy to shop local.

“Supporting local small businesses and independent businesses is just such a huge part of this community, and keeping the money in the valley is important,” said Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead Valley Board President Lindsay Mena.

Since 1981, the Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead Valley have provided an avenue for local artists to display and sell their work at craft fairs and bazaars.

“And then when you support handmade, you're getting something that's made with care and love and attention to detail that you're not going to see from, you know, mass-produced items. And then you're going to get a one-of-a-kind gift that is going to be more unique than anything you could buy, you know, online or from a big company,” said Mena.

Handmade items can be more expensive than store-bought products but when you buy handmade, it's about more than just the item.

“It's not just the cost of supplies that goes into these items. It's the time. A lot of the things that you see are final products, and they might have taken, you know, hours, weeks, months, to figure out how to get to that final item," Mena told MTN. "They might have done a lot of practicing that you just don't see the behind the scenes. So the cost is their time and their effort. And their ingenuity at getting to that final project."

Not all artists and makers at the craft fairs are with Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead, but with over 200 members they are a large part of the valley's creators. And many rely on people shopping locally for their income.

“It's everything to them. For many, this is their only source of income. This is their full-time job, and they do it with such passion, and they put everything into every piece they make and every item they put out for you. So it is just really important,” said Mena.

There are many opportunities to shop at craft fairs and bazaars before the holidays, including two events in Kalispell this weekend.

