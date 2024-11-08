Craft fairs, bazaars supporting local artists and makers in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The holidays are right around the corner and with numerous craft fairs and bazaars across the Flathead Valley in the coming weeks, it’s easy to shop local.
“Supporting local small businesses and independent businesses is just such a huge part of this community, and keeping the money in the valley is important,” said Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead Valley Board President Lindsay Mena.
Since 1981, the Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead Valley have provided an avenue for local artists to display and sell their work at craft fairs and bazaars.
“And then when you support handmade, you're getting something that's made with care and love and attention to detail that you're not going to see from, you know, mass-produced items. And then you're going to get a one-of-a-kind gift that is going to be more unique than anything you could buy, you know, online or from a big company,” said Mena.
Handmade items can be more expensive than store-bought products but when you buy handmade, it's about more than just the item.
“It's not just the cost of supplies that goes into these items. It's the time. A lot of the things that you see are final products, and they might have taken, you know, hours, weeks, months, to figure out how to get to that final item," Mena told MTN. "They might have done a lot of practicing that you just don't see the behind the scenes. So the cost is their time and their effort. And their ingenuity at getting to that final project."
Not all artists and makers at the craft fairs are with Artists and Craftsmen of the Flathead, but with over 200 members they are a large part of the valley's creators. And many rely on people shopping locally for their income.
“It's everything to them. For many, this is their only source of income. This is their full-time job, and they do it with such passion, and they put everything into every piece they make and every item they put out for you. So it is just really important,” said Mena.
There are many opportunities to shop at craft fairs and bazaars before the holidays, including two events in Kalispell this weekend.
- November 8-10 - Holiday Extravaganza @ Majestic Valley Arena
- November 8-9 - The Market Beautiful @ the Fairgrounds
- November 9 - PEO Lakeside Makers Market @ The Gathering Place in Lakeside
- November 12 - Columbia Falls Ladies Night
- November 16 - Kila Holiday Bazzaar
- November 16 - Craft Fair at the Moose (Whitefish)
- November 16 - Christmas Village Market @ The Swan River Community Hall
- November 16 - Pop Up Market at Bias Brewing (hosted by ACF)
- November 23-24 - Give Thanks Craft & Vendor Pop Up @ The Majestic Valley Arena
- November 23 - Winter Craft & Vendor Fair @ Family LIfe Christian Church
- November 29, 30 + Dec 1 - Christmas at the Fairgrounds Art/Craft Show (hosted by ACF)
- December 6-7 - Holday Pop-up Shop at Depot Park (Kalispell)
- December 7-8 - Holiday Craft & Vendor Pop Up @ The Majestic Valley Arena
- December 7 - Eurpoean Christmas Market @ MontaVino Winery
- December 7 - Holiday Market @ Woods Bay Wine
- December 14-15 - Merry & Bright Craft & Vendor Pop Up Market @ The Majestic Valley Arena
- December 14 - Handmade Pop-Up Market at Bias Brewing (hosted by ACF)