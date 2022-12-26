Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen

EVERGREEN – Crews in the Flathead managed to knock down a pair of structure fires.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue was called out at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday to reports of a possible electrical fire in a home on Aspen Court.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the residence and a second alarm was called in.

The Creston, Columbia Falls, South Kalispell and Kalispell fire departments all responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly stop “a heavily advancing attic fire,” according to a social media post.

Evergreen firefighters also responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 1600 block of Montana Highway 35 on Christmas Eve.

Initial arriving crews arrived to find an active fire and called in a second alarm.

MTN News

Mutual aid from the South Kalispell, Creston, Smith Valley and Kalispell fire departments responded to the fire.

The blaze was contained within an hour.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires, according to Evergreen Fire and Rescue.