DREAM Adaptive Recreation Celebrates 40-Year legacy

WHITEFISH — For four decades DREAM Adaptive Recreation has been a staple in Northwest Montana working closely with people with disabilities to make outdoor activities more accessible.

“Having us being able to break down these barriers for individuals with disabilities and their family members, it really means the world to us because each of us are in our roles because we know the power of outdoor recreation,” said DREAM Adaptive Executive Director Julie Tickle.

Tickle said DREAM serves nearly 400 children, adults, and veterans with disabilities each year.

Programs include alpine and Nordic skiing, mountain biking, watersports and more.

“Over the course of 40 years, gosh I would say it’s in the thousands of people in our community here and also visitors traveling in that we’ve helped have access to the great outdoors.”

Peter Butcher’s granddaughter Alaina is diagnosed with a severe form of Autism.

He said it’s incredible to see her light up when she recreates outdoors with DREAM.

“She smiles a lot when she’s out here, smiles a lot when she’s skiing, doesn’t verbalize very much about it, but you know she’s enjoying herself,” said Butcher.

Tickle said volunteers are the motor that help DREAM Adaptive go.

Jeff Brown has volunteered with DREAM for 3 years.

“Nothing better than to see them smile and talk and scream or whoop or whatever it is." said Brown.

Tickle said the demand for DREAM’s services has grown significantly in recent years.

They are hoping to meet that growing demand by building a year-round adaptive recreation center at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“Whitefish Mountain Resort has stepped forward and recognized that need and donated a piece of land up at the resort to serve as our year-round headquarters, so we’re currently in the lead gift phase of a capital project to raise approximately $16 million dollars to build our future home that will serve DREAM hopefully for another 40 years or more,” said Tickle.

More information on how to participate, volunteer or donate to DREAM’s capital campaign can be found here.