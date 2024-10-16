DREAM Adaptive Recreation to build a new headquarters at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — DREAM Adaptive Recreation has been providing people with disabilities recreation opportunities in the Flathead for almost 40 years and they have some big plans in the works.

“And over the years there's been a lot of amazing support, but we are bursting at the seams. Our facilities aren't overly accessible, so we're really looking forward to providing inclusive, accessible, barrier-free spaces,” said DREAM Adaptive Recreation Executive Director Julie Tickle.

That plan includes a new building at Whitefish Mountain Resort. While still in the early stages, DREAM Adaptive says it's necessary for the growing organization and will serve as an all-season headquarters.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation A rendering of a new DREAM Adaptive Recreation building at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“The growth that I've seen and the commitment from our team of staff and volunteers and participants and donors has just really motivated us to dream big and really make this dream come to fruition,” said Tickle.

The project was initiated with a land donation by Whitefish Mountain Resort. After that, the Lesar family made the lead donation that kickstarted the project. Because of that, the future headquarters will be named the Lesar Family Mountain Center for DREAM Adaptive Recreation.

"DREAM has been such an integral part of the mountain and the community for decades and they do really important work making snow sports more accessible and inclusive for everyone up here. We found an opportunity to give them more permanent year-round home, and anything we're able to do to help that we are happy to do it,” said Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol,.

DREAM is currently operating out of a shack near the base lodge with limited parking and resources. The new building will be by Chair 9, with access to easy runs and an accessible, private location for athletes, volunteers and employees to enjoy.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation The new building DREAM Adaptive Recreation building would be built by Chair 9 at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“Having Whitefish Mountain Resort in our community is definitely a cornerstone of not only for DREAM, but the community. So, making it accessible to folks with disabilities, military veterans — to everyone and their families, is so important, so that people can feel like they're part of the community, can be part of the community, and really receive all the benefits that outdoor recreation provides,” said Tickle.

DREAM Adaptive is currently seeking lead donations for this project and will hold a capital campaign for the community to donate soon. Depending on the fundraising efforts, they hope to break ground in the summer of 2025 during their 40th anniversary.

Visit https://www.dreamadaptive.org/ to learn more about DREAM Adaptive Recreation.