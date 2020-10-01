Driver dies after rear-ending school bus in the Flathead

WHITEFISH — A Flathead Valley man died Thursday morning after he rear-ended an empty school bus near Whitefish.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola tells MTN News, a school bus was stopped on US Highway 93 southbound near mile marker 124 to pick up students just before 8 a.m.

All traffic going northbound on Highway 93 including a second school bus stopped, which is state law.

A pick-up truck driven by a Flathead County man in his 40's rear-ended the school bus that stopped in the northbound lane. He died later at the hospital.

The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no students on the second bus that the driver rear-ended.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.