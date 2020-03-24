Menu

Eagle Transit bus routes cancellations

Posted: 5:13 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 19:13:34-04
KALISPELL — In a press release from Flathead County Commissioners, effective Wednesday, March 25th through April 10th, Eagle Transit is making the following changes to routes and services:

  • Cancellation of all Kalispell city routes (Green, Red and Orange Lines)
  • Cancellation of the Tri-City Commuter (between Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls)
  • Reduction of service in Columbia Falls to one day a week service (Tuesday)
  • The Whitefish city route will continue as usual
  • They will continue to provide paratransit and Premium Dial-A-Ride service as usual in Kalispell and Evergreen, including rides to grocery stores during senior shopping hours.
  • They are also working with the Food Bank to assist volunteers to make home deliveries.

Passengers are encouraged to visit the Eagle Transit website daily for updated information here, or call Dispatch at 758-5728.

