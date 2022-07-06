'Everthing Must Go' sale at former Kalispell hotel

KALISPELL - It's an 'Everything Must Go' sale at the former Fairbridge Inn, Suites and Outlaw Convention Center in Kalispell.

Beginning on Thursday, thousands of items from the former motel will be on sale including full beds, acres of carpet, chandeliers, and more.

The motel was sold in January to Fortify Holdings, with plans to turn the motel into apartments.

International Content Liquidations Project Manager Nicole Kabealo said items will be sold at an extremely low price including full beds as cheap as $29.

Kabealo said there is no limit on how many items a person can purchase.

“So, we’re selling everything from all areas of the hotel, we’ve got 150 guest rooms, so beds, nightstands, armoire, literally everything from the guest rooms," added Kabealo.

The public sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at 1701Highway 93 in Kalispell.

The sale will continue daily until sold out.

Sale hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.