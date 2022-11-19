Fans in the Flathead gathered to watch the 121st Brawl of the Wild

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Although we may be all the way up in the Flathead, the Brawl of the Wild rivalry is strong.

“I'm Super excited. This is 121st game and it's so exciting to be here and to be able to watch the game woohoooo touchdown Bobcats!” said Brenda Reiter, Bobcats fun.

Although the Bobcats seemed to be running away with the game, all the fans were happy to be out watching the game.

“I'm so excited. I live all year for this. They can attest to this. Like, this is what I live for us Griz game days," said Tonya Atlee.

Days like these bring Cats and Griz fans together to enjoy the best parts of game day.

“The camaraderie, drinks and competition. And no matter what a Montana team wins,” said Tonya Atlee, Dorothy Meyer and Tosha Washburn.

Everyone was decked out in fan gear, even down to the socks.

While most fans out today seemed to be rooting for the Griz, they still welcomed any competition saying it fuels their spirit.

“I mean, you have a lot of cat fans it just makes me want to be a stronger Griz fan,” said Atlee.

“Go Griz!!”

“Go Cats!!”