Fatal Flathead County avalanche victim ID’d

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a weekend avalanche in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that 59-year-old David Cano died in the Saturday snow slide that happened in the Wounded Buck Creek area north of Wildcat Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 3:30 p.m. that an avalanche had occurred earlier in the area northeast of Wildcat Lake and that several people had been buried in the snow.

One person was found under the snow after his avalanche pack was seen. CPR was performed, but they were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Dangerous avalanche and weather conditions hindered rescue efforts by North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

The cause and manner of death are pending a coroner’s investigation.

A backcountry avalanche warning remains in effect for sections of northwest Montana until Tuesday morning.