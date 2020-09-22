Fire destroys Columbia Falls home

COLUMBIA FALLS — Crews battled an early Tuesday morning fire in Flathead County.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks tells MTN News they were dispatched to a call of a house fire at 1815 8th Avenue West shortly before 12:45 a.m.

Weeks says the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene but all of the occupants and their pets were able to escape the home.

The Whitefish and Evergreen fire departments were called in for mutual aid firefighters cleared the scene at around 5 a.m.

The structure is a total loss and Weeks told MTN News that some of the exterior of a neighboring home melted as well.

Weeks says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.