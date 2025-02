WHITEFISH — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Whitefish early on Wednesday morning.

The Whitefish Fire Department responded to East Edgewood Drive and found a small barn with equipment inside on fire.

The building and items were deemed a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

Big Mountain Fire and Rescue, the Columbia Falls Fire Department, Evergreen Fire Rescue, and the Kalispell Fire Department responded with mutual aid.