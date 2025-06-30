Fire officials warn of fireworks danger with hot and dry conditions in forecast

KALISPELL — A fire north of Polson near Big Arm that burned more than 80 acres on Friday was caused by fireworks.

Fire officials in Northwest Montana are warning the public about firework safety this 4th of July week with high temperatures and dry conditions in the forecast.

“The majority of our fires are human-caused, which also means that they are preventable, that’s the great part of it right, we can’t prevent lightning coming down from the sky, but we can absolutely get more education out there,” said Montana DNRC Fire adapted communities coordinator Kellie Kulseth.

Kulseth is asking the public to use caution using fireworks this week.

One spark in tall grass can cause the next human-caused wildfire.

“Mow it down, keep it low, keep it watered to bring that humidity up in the area and to just keep some either hand tools or some water on standby just in case it gets into some of that grass.”

Kulseth said all fireworks should be done on a driveway or concrete surface.

In hot and dry conditions, fires can spread quickly to surrounding properties.

“If you’re lighting off fireworks on private property and it goes into your neighbors you could be potentially held liable for that, and so that’s just an awareness part with the fireworks.”

Depending on property damage, consequences for starting a wildfire could mean thousands of dollars coming out of your own pocket.

“The time and the effort and the equipment that our firefighters put in, it has a value,” said Kulseth.

Kulseth said attending a professional firework show instead of lighting them off yourself is always a good alternative.

“There’s so many opportunities to go and see fireworks to just eliminate the possibility all together, that it’s a good pivot point.”

Kulseth said a good resource for up-to-date fire information in the Flathead can be found at FireSafe Flathead.

