First phase of expansion nearing completion at Kalispell's GPIA

KALISPELL — Construction at one of the busiest airports in the state is moving along as the demand for air travel continues to rise out of Flathead County.

The expansion project at Kalispell's Glacier Park International Airport, years in the making, will nearly triple the current square footage of the airport once finished.

“Yeah, early next quarter of next year is what we’re shooting for right now,” said Glacier Park International Airport director Rob Ratkowski.

The first phase of the major expansion project is expected to be finished in a few short months, with expanded terminal gates, jet bridges and a new bar and restaurant ready for full service.

“It’s a lot of new square footage, it’s three new hold rooms which is right here where we’re standing, that’s where you wait for your airplane,” added Ratkowski.

Ratkowski said the first phase was originally slated to be finished this fall, but supply chain issues pushed the timeline back.

He said the airport has chosen Metropolitan Culinary Services to operate the new bar and restaurant, they will work closely with local vendors like Montana Coffee Traders and the Polebridge Mercantile.

“They’re going to bring a great product, they’re going to have a great menu at the restaurants, you know coffee, full-service bar and restaurant right upstairs so you can come through security and then get a nice meal while you wait for your airplane.”

Ratkowski said the expansion project couldn’t come at a better time, as passenger numbers continue to grow.

“We’re up 8% over last year, so again we’re on the roll to just do record year after record year, typically we’ve had a huge summer peak and that’s what’s driven a lot of our traffic, well we’re seeing the rest of the year start to fill in.”

He said expansion allows the airport to add more airline carriers and flights out of Kalispell down the road.

“The state we were in before, we were out of capacity, we couldn’t have had more air service if we wanted it, so this building, these additions will allow us to catch up with that and be able to offer more capacity for air carriers if they are interested in starting service.”