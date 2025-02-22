Flathead Avalanche Center issues avalanche watch

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch in the Whitefish, Swan, Flathead mountain ranges and Glacier National Park.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions may develop as an atmospheric river brings warm temperatures, heavy snowfall, and rain to the region from Saturday night into Sunday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center warns that heavy snowfall, rain, and strong winds on a weak snowpack may result in widespread areas of unstable snow.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches could be large enough to bury a person. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended if dangerous avalanche conditions develop.

The Center notes natural and triggered avalanches may run long distances into forests, valley floors or flat terrain.

The Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb 23.

More information can be found here.