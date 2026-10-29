KALISPELL — The Flathead County Commissioners voted Thursday afternoon on final plat approval for phase one of Territory 1889, a proposed private luxury resort in Lakeside.

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Flathead Co. Commissioners approve phase one vote on private luxury resort in Lakeside

After a lengthy discussion about water and sewer contingencies and potential costs to county taxpayers, Commissioners Brad Abel and Pam Holmquist voted to approve the final plat while Commissioner Randy Brodehl voted against.

“I think this is a strong project, I think it’s got great potential, I think it’s missing a couple components, and I will be voting no because of those missing components,” said Commissioner Randy Brodehl.

On Wednesday, The Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board approved a workaround for the development, approving a lease agreement providing water rights of 80 acre-feet annually for phases one and two of Territory 1889.

Brodehl had first made a motion to table the vote so the county could get clarification on potential costs if the developer's water rights are not approved by the DNRC.

Commissioners Abel and Holmquist did not second the motion to table.

“We have a process in place, I think we’ve done that process, I think we’ve given plenty of opportunity for comments, so I’m ready to move it forward and see what happens,” said Commissioner Pam Holmquist.

The final plat for phase one includes 79 residential homes on 393 acres.

The private luxury resort sits on 1,700 acres and features 359 residential lots and two private golf courses. It will be built out over five phases. Each phase needs county approval to move forward.

Public comment before the vote was mixed, with those opposed citing environmental concerns and concerns that the project was moving too quickly, while those in favor touted an economic boost, including more jobs.

Territory 1889 is backed by Discovery Land Company, which owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.

With the commissioners' approval of the final plat, lots for phase one of the development can now be sold.