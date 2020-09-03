Flathead Co. reverses course, all mail-in ballot approved for Nov. 3 election

KALISPELL — Flathead County commissioners have reversed their previous decision to allow in-person voting for the general election.

Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl tells MTN News that the vote was passed on a 2-to-1 vote in favor of an all mail-in ballot election.

The county commissioners had announced on Aug. 18 that an in-person poll election will be held on Nov. 3.

Flathead County has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.