Flathead community gathers Saturday to celebrate "Week of the Young Child"

KALISPELL — A number of fun events took place Saturday for children in the Flathead as families come together to celebrate the Week of the Young Child.

The Montana Association for the Education of Young Children and The Nurturing Center had a family fun planned day at Kalispell’s Depot Park. The event ran from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and featured an art walk down Main Street, goodie bags, giveaways, car seat safety checks and more.

The event is for families to celebrate their young children as well as healthcare providers and educators, all while having a great family fun day.

According to the Flathead Association for the Education of Young Children, having this be the first year of the celebration, the weather and participation has been great.

“Every year we try to do a celebration for the Week of the Young Child to celebrate kids and families and early educators and it's been hard. Last year everything was canceled because of COVID and so this year we just we're going to go for it,”said Jennifer Sevier, President of the Flathead Association for the Education of Young Children.

