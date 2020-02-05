Flathead County attorney discusses Jordana Hubble case

KALISPELL — It’s been three months since 6-year-old Jordana Hubble was struck by vehicle after getting off a school bus near Whitefish and charges for the driver have yet to be filed.

Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner says he received toxicology results of the driver last week from Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jon Raymond.

Trooper Raymond says the results show the driver had marijuana metabolites in her system but not in her blood stream.

She also had a prescription anti-depressant in her blood.

Trooper Raymond says both the THC metabolites and anti-depressant are not believed to have caused impairment.

Ahner says his office is investigating the report to determine if and when charges will be filed.

He added that the time it takes to file charges is determined on a case-by-case basis. Ahner told MTN News charges may be filed in the coming days to even months.

“At this point I can’t say. It could be anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of months, I’ve reached out to Jordana’s mom Veronica to let her know here’s the process...and let her know that I would keep her updated in terms of how fast we’re moving through that process,” Ahner said.

Ahner says the identity of the driver will not be released until charges have been filed.