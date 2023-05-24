Flathead County Commission denies zone change on KM Ranch Road between Whitefish and Kalispell

KALISPELL - The long-awaited decision from the Flathead County Commissioners on the zone change proposal off of KM Ranch Road between Whitefish and Kalispell has been made.

Developer Montarise originally brought the zoning change on KM Ranch Road to the Planning Board in 2022 to change the original zoning of 5-acre lots to 2½ acre lots to build more units on the land.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to deny the zone change by a 3-0 vote on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The commissioners denied the zone change for two main reasons; it would not reflect the character of the surrounding area and it would violate the required 1,300-foot buffer from the landfill.

There is still a chance that Montarise will come back and request a Planned Unit Development for the site to increase the number of dwellings that can be put on the land but for now, the possibility for building will remain at 30 units.