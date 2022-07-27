Flathead County Commissioners hold public hearing on marijuana tax

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Commission held a public hearing Wednesday morning on whether the county should implement a local tax on the sale of recreational and medical marijuana.

State taxes are currently set at 4% for medical marijuana and 20% for adult-use recreational sales. Local-option tax rates on marijuana are set by the county in addition to state taxes and may not exceed 3%.

Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl told MTN News that a proposed local tax could bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for the county. Kalispell resident Daren Engellant said he would like to know more about where that tax revenue would be used before casting a vote.

He would like to see some funds put aside for marijuana education and prevention methods in schools.

“What are the funds going to be used for, I think that’s the crux of the debate, the 3% excess tax if it could be used for some good then I think that I would be for it and I think a lot of people would be for it, but if it’s just going to be used for things that are not involved with Marijuana use then I don’t know that I would be in favor of that,” said Engellant.

The commissioners must vote on the matter by Aug. 25 to make the November ballot. A vote could come as early as next week.

