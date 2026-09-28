COLUMBIA FALLS — Two school districts in Flathead County are asking voters to turn in ballots ahead of Tuesday’s special school election.

Watch the video below:

Flathead County holding special school election on Tuesday

Columbia Falls School District is asking voters to decide on a $75 million bond to remodel the high school.

The school district said the high school is operating with much of the same infrastructure it had when it opened in 1959.

The bond focuses on security upgrades, repairs, and improved student facilities.

Columbia Falls voters previously rejected an $84 million bond proposal for high school renovations last November.

The kindergarten through 8th grade Swan River School in Bigfork is putting a $1.5 million levy request in front of voters that would run over a 10-year period, collecting annual installments of $150,000.

The school district said funds are badly needed to modernize heating infrastructure throughout the school.

Principal Josh Lee said the school district had to dip into reserve funds last year to replace nine heat pumps totaling more than $660,000.

Ballots can be dropped off at both school districts and at the Flathead County Elections Office in Kalispell until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 29.