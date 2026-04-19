Flathead County man starts free, late-night ride service to keep drunk drivers off the roads

KALISPELL — A Flathead County man is turning a personal rock bottom into a lifeline for his community by starting a free, late-night ride service to keep drunk drivers off local roads.

Adam Bruzza started Big Sky Sobriety Shuttle LLC, a free ride share service for people who have been drinking, after realizing he was struggling with addiction.

"I just wanted to give people who do still drink the option for a safe, sober ride home," Bruzza said.

Bruzza said a devastating mistake behind the wheel became a turning point where he decided enough was enough.

"I was charged with a DUI October 22 of 2024," Bruzza said.

After a few months focused on his sobriety, Bruzza channeled his energy into his community by starting the shuttle service. He operates the shuttle out of his personal pickup truck. Riders can reach him by phone, text or social media at any time of day or night at no cost.

"I just wanted to give others the opportunity to not get a life changing charge," Bruzza said.

Bruzza works with local bars to connect riders with his service. Although the Big Sky Sobriety Shuttle is a new endeavor, he has already seen a big impact.

"The community response without a doubt has been unconditional love and support that makes my heart all warm and fuzzy," Bruzza said.

Bruzza also shared a message for others who may be struggling with addiction.

"Your life is worth it, there are people that care out there and it is okay to ask for help," Bruzza said.