Proposed zone change for KM Ranch Road again not recommended

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Planning Board has again decided not to recommend a zoning change for KM Ranch Road between Kalispell and Whitefish.

During Wednesday night's meeting, the board said their opposition stems from safety concerns and that the subdivision plan for the area does not fit in the current neighborhood.

The zone change proposal, which we've been following since last year, was tabled multiple times due to the amount of public input.

The proposal now goes to the Flathead County Commissioners for final review.

