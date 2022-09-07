Flathead County Planning Board to hear KM Ranch Road rezoning request

KALISPELL - The long-awaited Flathead County Planning Board meeting for the rezoning of three parcels of land on KM Ranch Road — which was originally scheduled for July — will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Expo Building at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Montarise Developments LLC is requesting that the wooded, undeveloped land at KM Ranch Road and Highway 93 be rezoned from Suburban Agriculture Zoning to Suburban Residential. As it is zoned right now, the 155 acres could be developed into 31 homes.

If the zoning change passes, it would allow about 150 homes to be developed. Montarise has also filed an incomplete preliminary plat and PUD application, that if completed and passed would allow for 268 housing units, a business park, a school or church, and a 73-unit RV park.